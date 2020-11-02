Who are the 29 New Yorkers who will vote for President?

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ultimately, the votes that will decide who wins the presidential election are those of members of the Electoral College.

New York gets 29 electoral votes. That number is determined by the number of Congressional Districts in New York (27) plus its two United States Senators.

Each presidential candidate has a slate of electors who, if that candidate gets the most votes in New York, will cast their votes in the electoral collge.

In New York, those individuals are selected by party officials.

The slate of electors for Democrat Joe Biden is a Who’s Who of New York Democrats. They include Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton, of course, was the Democratic candidate for President in 2016 who won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote.

Other Democrats include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and Attorney General Letitia James.

Among the well-known Republicans is state party chair Nick Langworthy. Also on the slate of electors is one of President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters, former Onondaga County chair Tom Dadey and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay of Pulaski.

Electors will vote in each state on December 14. In New York, that takes place in the statehouse in Albany. In New York, as well as 47 other states and the District of Columbia, the electors vote for whoever won the popular vote in each state. Only in Maine and Nebraska are the electoral votes distributed proportionally.

Once cast, the electoral votes must arrive at Congress by December 23. The votes are counted by a joint session of Congress on January 6.

