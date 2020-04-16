BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World Health Organization (WHO) wants governments to enforce measures that limit the consumption of alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic.
“At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence,” the WHO wrote on their website.
Alcohol does not protect the drinker from coronavirus, nor does it make them any better equipped to handle the potential effects of the virus.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WHO: Governments should set limits on alcohol consumption during pandemic
- Cayuga Community College students sew PPE
- Visiting scholars from China donate PPE to Oswego Health
- Stimulus cash: Some have it, others get error messages
- News on the Go: 4/16/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App