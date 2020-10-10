Who helped decide the fate of the Columbus Circle Statue in Syracuse?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh had the final say as to what would become of the Columbus Circle Statue, but in the weeks leading up to Friday’s decision a designated group put in long hours to try and find solutions.

The Columbus Circle Action Group met for two and a half hours once a week for eight weeks. Here are the members:

Haji Adan — Syracuse Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE)

Pastor H. Bernard Alex — Victory Temple Fellowship Church

Yaya Delgado — Henninger High School graduate trained in Action Group methodology

Hon. Joe Driscoll — Syracuse Common Councilor

Imam Mohammed ElFiki — Islamic Society of Central New York

Ocesa Keaton — Greater Syracuse H.O.P.E.

Greg Loh — Office of the Mayor

Betty Lyons — Onondaga Nation member

Rex Lyons — Onondaga Nation member

Fr. David McCallum, S.J. — Le Moyne College

Hon. Rita Paniagua — Syracuse Common Councilor

Richard Pietrafesa — Italian American

Nick Pirro — Columbus Monument Association

Lisa Sacco — Italian American and Mohawk Tribal member

Isaura Severino — Office of the Mayor

Joe Romano — Italian American

Fr. John Rose — Roman Catholic Priest (ret.)

Clifford Ryan — OG’s Against Violence

Asa Shenandoah — Onondaga Nation member

Cindy Squillace — NOON

Ralph Torillo, Sr. — Italian American

Gregg Tripoli — Onondaga Historical Association

Michael Vavonese — Italian American

Rabbi Daniel Fellman — Temple Concord

The group made recommendations to Walsh regarding the creation of an all-season, education and learning site at the downtown park space that has been home to a statue of Christopher Columbus since 1934.

Below is an interview with Ocesa Keaton and Rabbi Daniel Fellman, who worked with the group.