Who killed Jill-Lyn Euto 20 years ago on Super Bowl Sunday in her Syracuse apartment?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 20 years ago, Jill-Lyn Euto was murdered in her James Street apartment in Syracuse and her killed still hasn’t been found.

It has haunted her family as well as the Syracuse Police officers and detectives who have worked the case over the years.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Chris DeJoseph who said they will never give up on trying to solve this murder.

At the time, 2001, I was a patrolman. I do recall hearing about it, as the incident was made known to people in the police department. Det. Chris DeJoseph — Cold Case Squad with the Syracuse Police Department

It was Super Bowl Sunday in 2001. Later that year, DeJoseph would be promoted to detective.

He said Syracuse Police have always believed the person that killed Jill-Lyn Euto was likely someone she knew and even invited into her sixth-floor apartment 20 years ago.

The teen’s body was found by her mother, after nearly a day of unanswered and unreturned telephone calls.

“It was particularly violent,” DeJoseph said. “When an act like this occurs in somebody’s home, in particular, it’s a bit disturbing.”

The 18-year-old was living on her own for the first time, working two jobs and enjoying life, until she was stabbed repeatedly.

In the past few years, there have been some people we’ve looked at in a different capacity, some names that have come up that were known to the case. And we’re keeping an eye on those. Det. Chris DeJoseph — Cold Case Squad with the Syracuse Police Department

It is one of the largest files the Syracuse Police Cold Case Squad has, both in volume and stature. It is also one that DeJoseph says they won’t stop investigating until they can close it.

“There have been numerous persons of interest who were considered suspects, but for various reasons it did not lead us down that path to an arrest,” said DeJoseph.

The smallest detail, even something you may think is inconsequential, could help. Call the Cold Case Squad at 315-442-5234 if you have any information on the death of Jill-Lyn Euto.