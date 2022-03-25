LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Timothy Thelen has been a Special Education teacher for 27 years. He worked with Jordan Brooks from 2016 to 2017. While his time with Jordan was brief, his memories run deep.

“He was like a gem in the classroom,” Thelen said.

He shared the then-sixth grader was fun to be around and had a great personality.

“He was a great kid, funny, sarcastic,” Thelen added, “He was, he was really intelligent. I mean, he was, he had learning disabilities, but he was really intelligent and could carry on a great conversation. He would make jokes. He would get jokes.”

Thelen said last fall he found out from a friend from work Jordan had passed away.

“I’m so sad and when I heard that he had passed away I looked, I searched for obituaries and you couldn’t find a thing, nothing,” Thelen recalled. “To be honest, I wasn’t surprised that was the outcome.”

He’s hoping to give a glimpse of who jordan was and not just the way he died.