Who will be GENIUS NY’s next millionaire? Five finalists just announced for Round 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five companies have just been selected to take part in the fourth round of GENIUS NY.

These startup drone and Internet of Things (IoT) companies will participate in the year-long program and will compete for a total of $3 million in direct investment, including a grand prize of $1 million and four $500,000 awards.

The business accelerator program is run at CenterState CEO’s Tech Garden.

GENIUS NY Director Jeff Fuchsberg tells NewsChannel 9, “These are all teams that can be successful here, grow jobs here, create capacity here.”

The five companies will move into The Tech Garden, in Syracuse, in January to begin competing for the $3 million in investments.

The companies were selected from a highly competitive pool of more than 400 submissions.

The five finalists selected for GENIUS NY 4.0 finalists are:

BotsAndUs (United Kingdom): BotandUs automates customer service and operations tasks across the retail, hospitality and travel sectors with a fleet of fully autonomous robots that work with employees to serve more customers as well as capture real time data. They provide a full stack solution of hardware, software, support and data manipulation.

DroneSeed (Seattle, Washington): DroneSeed exists to make reforestation scalable and make a dent in carbon emissions. Using drone swarms, DroneSeed plants trees at a rate that is six times more efficient than manual labor planting. Their process decreases the response time to reforest and increases the total acres of reforestation that can be done per year by simplifying the supply chain.

Eget Liber (Syracuse, New York): Eget Liber uses an autonomous, semi-submersible remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), to mitigate the life-cycle of cyanobacterium, also known as blue-green algae, in freshwater lakes. The ROV is designed to receive command coordinates from an aerial drone, which is configured to identify algae blooms via spectral analysis.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with Eget Liber founder Jason Dean who says, “It validates your efforts, validates your company, your approach to engineering solutions, but even if I didn’t end up winning ultimately it brings about awareness so I would still advance the project along.

Geopipe (New York, New York): Geopipe creates instant, immersive virtual copies of real cities for gaming, simulation and architecture. Their machine learning algorithms generate 3D maps and models with every tree, building, road and window labeled and realistically reproduced. These images are then licensed monthly, annually or via revenue sharing.

Skyy Network (Australia): Skyy Network’s Flight Information Management System uses an open source data exchange network built on blockchain that allows UAS service suppliers and air navigation service providers to share and verify safety critical airspace data to allow drones to operate beyond visual line of sight.

The year-long competition is the largest business accelerator competition for the UAS industry in the world.

All five of the round four teams will begin the program in January focused on enhancing their business plan.

In April, they will pitch their technologies to a panel of judges and an audience of more than 300 people, where the grand prize and runner up awards will be decided and announced.

