Why are people having a hard time finding flu shots for those 65 and older?

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Oswego County to Manlius, many people over the age of 65 are having a hard time finding the “senior flu shot.”

Wegmans Pharmacy Operations Manager Brian Pompo says it has to do with an increase in patients looking to be vaccinated and a delay in product rollout. The system is strained with flu season and the coronavirus pandemic.

Heading into September, Pompo says the demand was already high. “All pharmacies are kinda waiting to get their product in,” he said.

Wegmans increased orders by 75 percent. Right now, they’re stocked up for the seniors heading to their drive-thru flu shot clinic at the NYS Fairgrounds. For those who can’t seem to find the senior dose at their doctor’s office or pharmacy, this clinic might be the best option.

“We’ll be bringing several hundred doses to make sure we can take care of everybody,” said Pompo.

You’ll enter through Gate 7, pull up into one of the lanes, hand over your insurance card, and get a flu shot right from your car.

Friday’s event is from 8 a.m. to Noon for seniors 65 and older.

“Of course if people show up with a family member who also wants to get vaccinated, we’ll have plenty of adult vaccines as well,” said Pompo.

The second clinic will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to those ages two and up.

You won’t need to make an appointment but you will need your photo ID, insurance card, and a mask.

This year, doctors are urging you to get the flu shot.

We would hate to see people get co-infected with COVID-19 and infected with influenza. There’s concern that the infection could be much more serious. Dr. Jana Shaw – Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

If you’re a senior and can’t make it to the event at the Fairgrounds, most pharmacies should be getting another round of supply in the next two to three weeks. Beyond that, Pompo suggests getting the regular flu shot.

