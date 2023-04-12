SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you hear or feel, a loud hum, buzz, or maybe even rattle? If you weren’t able to make it outside within the few seconds that it takes for them to fly over you, you may have been questioning what just happened.

It was a pair of F-35’s coming to and from the Syracuse Airport.

Per the airport’s Twitter, they wrote that the two fighter jets made a quick stop at the 174th Attack Wing for a momentary fuel up.

Courtesy of Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

“Yet another example of how no two days are the same here at SYR,” said their tweet.

But that’s not all, the Syracuse Airport Communications Team says that as a public use airport that accepts grant money from the federal government, they must abide by what are called grant assurances. One of those grant assurances includes use of their runways and taxiways by government aircraft.

In other means, planes may stop by for more than just fuel. They could be in town for maintenance or even training purposes.

“Sometimes we are given a heads up, other times we are not. We have not been given any further heads up regarding military aircraft at our airport coning up,” said the Communications Team.

With their runway at slightly over 9,000 feet in length, the Syracuse Airport is a very pretty pit stop for military aircraft.