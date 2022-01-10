Why it’s good to do your homework before firing up the sled this winter

(WSYR-TV) — The snow and cold in the forecast are music to the ears of snowmobilers in Central New York.

The trail coordinator of the New York State Snowmobile Association cautions riders to do their homework before hitting the trails.

“You need to do your homework and research first, which trails are open and which trails are not, which clubs have opened their trails and which clubs have not and know where you’re going because there could be one club open and the neighboring club might not because they have more of a wet land area and another club might be a little higher and drier, you have to know what’s open and what’s not.” Jim Rolf, NYS Snowmobile Association

Rolf also adds that you want to be respectful and stay on marked trails.