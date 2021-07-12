Why so rainy lately across Central New York?!

About a month ago many were wondering when we would see some more appreciable rains in CNY, and after the past two to three weeks most find themselves asking when is this rainy/stormy weather pattern going to break?! How quickly things can change, right?!

Why the change from dry to wet the past few weeks? You can thank the jet stream of course. That’s right it’s all about location as we know and the spot we find ourselves across the Northeast and CNY is between two strong areas of high pressure. One high out west and another just off the East Coast. Between the two areas of high pressure is a little trough with the jet stream nearby more often than not. When the jet stream is close by that typically means a more active pattern. Hence the frequent showers and storms lately as dying cold fronts attempt to break down the strong high off the East Coast.

Check out the rainfall amounts since late June, the past two weeks, across Central New York! Areas from Syracuse south and east bound have received the most rain, 4 to 7+ inches, or double normal monthly totals! While areas north and west of Syracuse have picked up less impressive rainfall amounts of 2 to 4″ which is still equivalent to what one would expect rainfall wise for the entire month of July and not in just two weeks!

Yes, the first part of July has been very wet for most, but compared to the top 5 wettest Julys on record in Syracuse we are still a ways off, but certainly could crack the top 5 before the month is over especially after this week! Through July 12th, Syracuse has received about three and a third inches of rainfall, or basically what we see for the entire month of July, about three and three quarters of an inch.

Thankfully, there are signs by the longer range forecast model data that suggests this pattern will shift some and allow us to dry out more so either this weekend or next week. Fingers crossed this happens!