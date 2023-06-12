SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Eames, the widow of an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Civil Deputy, has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Eames appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday morning, where Judge Ted Limpert sentenced her to six months at the Onondaga County Correctional Facility and up to five years probation after serving her time.

After entering a plea deal back in April, Eames voluntarily admitted to the charge of criminal possession of stolen property, a felony.

She and her now-deceased husband, Isaac Eames, stole $529,166.24 from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for their own gain and benefit. Investigators say the money was spent on a new house, cars, and several vacations.

Eames’ involvement in the theft only became known after she was nearly killed by her husband in a murder-suicide in February 2022. She was later charged with helping him steal the money.

In February 2022, Deputy Isaac Eames shot his wife and killed his son, before killing himself, after he was questioned for stealing money from an account he had responsibility over.

As part of her guilty plea, Eames was required to pay back the full amount of money to the Sheriff’s Office prior to her sentencing.

As of Monday, June 12, the full restitution amount has been turned over to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, according to Senior Assistant District Attorney Peter Hakes.

What about the GoFundMe Central New Yorkers donated to?

The investigation into the GoFundMe is not part of the indictment against Eames or her guilty plea on April 11. We know that just under $100,000 in donations was paid to the Eames family through the GoFundMe.

The District Attorney’s Office says some of that money was used for funeral expenses, as it was intended. There’s still about $77,000 being held in a separate account that Karen Eames’ has agreed to turn over to the district attorney’s office.

DA Bill Fitzpatrick has said his office is going to review the remaining funds and refund those who donated.

