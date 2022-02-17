SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggety dog! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting Syracuse from Thursday, February 17 to Sunday, February 20. They’re also looking for new recruits.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Canastota’s Winter Hibernation Festival on Saturday, February 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will also be at Syracuse’s Winterfest on Sunday, February 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. These events will let visitors grab a photo and get their own wiener whistle.

If you’re a Syracuse University student, you can also apply to be a new “hotdogger” when the truck visits campus. “Being a hotdogger means traveling the country in a PR firm on wheels for a full year, spreading smiles and iconic memories — all while being behind the wheel of an American icon,” says Niki “Nicoleslaw” Sasiela, the East Region Hotdogger. Niki’s co-pilot “Mustard Marcelo” is a 2021 Syracuse University graduate.

Students can apply for the position up until Monday, February 21.