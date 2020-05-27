WiFi available in parking lots of Syracuse city branch libraries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday morning, the Onondaga County Public Library tweeted that at all Syracuse city branch libraries, WiFi access is available from the parking lots. All you need to do is search for the WiFi network, which is the name of the library, and then put in the password: ocplwireless
