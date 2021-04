CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango launches its 11th season on Saturday.

The park features a wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world. One of its new exhibits includes African Penguins.

Masks are mandatory for visitors in the admissions building, at all points of sales, and when social distancing is not possible.

For more information visit TheWildPark.com.