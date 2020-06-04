Wild Animal Park owner, Town of Sullivan come to agreement

(WSYR-TV) — The owner of the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango and Town of Sullivan officials have come to an agreement on how to move forward so that the popular business can remain open.

During a virtual meeting for the Sullivan Town Board, the town agreed to put the recent lawsuit against Jeff Taylor on hold

Taylor, the owner of the Wild Animal Park, was in attendance.

That comes as Taylor said he is seeking to obtain the proper permits to continue to operate.

“I would like to get in a positive direction with the town,” said Taylor. “I would like to work with the town, given the situation… I’d just like to work going forward. I’d like to make money, I’d like to pay a lot of taxes. That’s part of operating a business in the town and I’d like to have a successful business going forward.”

Officials with the town noted that they have no desire to put the park out of business.