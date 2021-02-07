Wild Birds Unlimited opens in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new store is open in Camillus that is a just for nature lovers: Wild Birds Unlimited.

Their original shop is in Fayetteville, but now they say they can serve those on the west side of Onondaga County.

Because of the pandemic, workers are noticing a huge increase in people birding in their backyards.

“The fact that we’re living in a remote world right now. And we’re starting to get an appreciation once again for the outdoors. And what’s outside our windows and doors. So we’ve seen a lot of individuals discover just how nature can be,” said Kevin Berler.

The store’s official grand opening is the week of February 22. They say guests who visit then can win prizes.