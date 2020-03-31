Wildcats get creative when it comes to practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- With a growing need, comes a growing response to help, especially when it comes to keeping New Yorkers fed. Last year, farmers gave more than seven million pounds of food to regional food banks across New York State, which is one of the highest totals in the country.

The goal is to help the estimated two million New Yorkers who are food insecure and now with the coronavirus pandemic, that number is going up.