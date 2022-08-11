SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We finally have some relief the heat and humidity. Find out below if it lasts…

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

For the most part it is a quiet night for central New York. However, we are watching some cool air aloft coming over a warm Lake Ontario. This will likely cause some lake effect clouds and a spotty shower or two through shortly after midnight.

After midnight the clouds break up and skies clear as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

Dare we say it’ll feel a touch like fall?

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front another area of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. This is the center of a reinforcing dry air mass that settles in for the end of the week and the weekend.

We think our skies end up sunny both Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, just a bit below normal for mid-August. With all the sun and low humidity, though, it is a nice stretch of summer weather.

It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well.