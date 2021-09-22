Will heavy rain Thursday bring flooding to CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Soaking rain is in the forecast Thursday. Everyone will see it Thursday, but will everyone have the potential for flooding too?

We think widespread flooding is not likely. The fact that we’ve had mainly dry weather for the past week helps. The last time Syracuse had significant rain was September 15th (0.87”). That day makes up for almost half of the rain we’ve seen all month.

The break from the rain has also helped with river levels. According to the National Weather Service, river gauges across Central New York as of Wednesday are well below flood stage.

While widespread flooding isn’t likely, we can’t rule out the potential for some minor flooding. This is because of the slow movement of a cold front, a developing low pressure along that front and a high pressure to the north of Nova Scotia.

This setup is bringing in the humid air mass on a southeasterly flow we feel Wednesday into Thursday which will provide available moisture for the cold front to interact with. The more moisture available in the atmosphere, the higher potential for a soaking rain.

This is a map of the rain amounts required in 1 hour to cause flash flooding by county via the NWS.

What’s tricky with this setup is the timing. How slow will the front move? How long will the high pressure ‘block’ the advancement of the front? This is what computer models aren’t in agreement of, even a day before the rain falls.

THE ABOVE IMAGE IS THE LATEST SURFACE ANALYSIS AS OF WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

What we think will happen is steady, heavy rain will be falling Thursday morning for those in Western NY and the Finger Lakes. During the day, this heavy rain will slowly move east.

For Syracuse, heavy rain will be likely during the afternoon and going into the evening commute. This band continues to push east Thursday evening and overnight.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will be common but locally higher amounts are possible. Higher amounts we think will be most likely to the southeast of Syracuse, across the Catskills. This is also the area that has a better chance of some strong thunderstorms with gusty winds.

The duration of heavy rain continues to be a challenge. IF the front moves slower, much of the day may be dry along and east of I-81. IF it progresses faster, much of the day will be dry for areas west of I-81.