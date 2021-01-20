Will our local Congressional representatives be at the inauguration?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Our own Congressional representatives here in New York State will be at the inauguration to watch history in the making, some showing up to show support for a peaceful transition of power.

Congressman Tom Reed of the 23rd Congressional district made himself available through a phone call on Tuesday and said he plans on heading to the Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Congressman Reed says showing up at the Capitol Building on Wednesday sends a message of unity to America. That he, as a Republican, will stand alongside others to celebrate democracy and show that it’s continuing on in a positive way.

This comes from a man who has strongly supported President Trump throughout his time in office and voted against the impeachment of the president. but now, Reed’s focus is on the incoming administration and completing a peaceful transition of power.

Reed has a few suggestions for President-elect Joe Biden. Right out of the gate, Reed wants Biden to look at the COVID-19 package he proposed for $1.9 trillion and reflect on the $900 billion dollar-bill already signed into law-. Reed says there may be some areas where they can find common ground. Then, he hopes the focus narrows in on vaccine distribution.

But what we’re hearing from Reed and others is that one thing is country desperately needs right now is healing. Starting with election integrity.

“To bring some certainty and some trust back into the system that clearly millions of Americans have lost in our institution of our elections as we stand here today,” said Reed.

Congressman John Katko also plans to attend the inauguration ceremony. A schedule for Wednesday has not been released for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.