SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse has the luck of the Irish on this St. Patrick’s with some pretty great weather!

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

After a sunny and very warm St. Patrick’s Day our weather looks quiet into the overnight.

There is a cold font dropping in from the north so we do expect an increase in clouds but the front is overall starved for moisture so we don’t think there will be any showers around.

Lows are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild. But it’s all about location. A cold front eventually uneventfully tries to sneak late Thursday night/Friday morning.

This will likely split the temperatures from the 50s north of Syracuse and 60s south of the Thruway.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. It is definitely unsettled as an area of low pressure approaches us from the west.

WEEKEND:

Low pressure tracks to our north and west which means it remains mild enough for rain showers Saturday, maybe even some thunder in the afternoon. Despite there being a good deal of clouds, we should manage another day with highs in the 60s.

There is a chance on Sunday it cools enough for a bit some wet snow could mix in over higher elevations. For lower elevations it stays warm enough for just rain showers.

Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.