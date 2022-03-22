SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Clouds moving in slowly but surely tonight, but no need for the umbrella through the start of Wednesday anyways.

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a frosty low dropping into the 20s as high pressure to the north stays in control.

WEDNESDAY:

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s weather goes downhill thanks to an approaching storm system from the southwest. We start dry Wednesday, but clouds will thicken with a developing gusty breeze, and then some rain showers move in primarily after 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

Highs should warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough dry time.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Periods of rain, heavy at times is expected Wednesday night as storm system slowly slides in and through. It’s a breezy and milder night too with lows between 35 and 40.

Rainfall amounts between late Wednesday afternoon and sunrise Thursday across CNY should be around a half an inch or less, but upwards of an inch is possible in spots north and east of Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

Any lingering showers around to start Thursday will likely give way to mainly dry conditions for the late morning and afternoon as an occluded front slides east of the area.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to the milder air because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A cold front is slated to come through Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back closer to 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of CNY by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet…