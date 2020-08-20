Willseyville woman facing grand larceny charges after allegedly marking down merchandise at retail store

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Willseyville woman is facing grand larceny charges after she allegedly marked down merchandise significantly while working at a retail store.
On July 27, New York State Police arrested Mina M. Ferris, 21, of Willseyville, on a charge of grand larceny and falsifying business records.
It is alleged that back in March, while Ferris was working as a cashier at Target in Lansing, she made multiple markdowns on products and made major discounts on merchandise that totaled over $7,800.
Ferris was arrested and is due back in court at a later date.
