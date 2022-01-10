Wind and snow making travel difficult north of Syracuse Monday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sun is shining across much of Central New York Monday morning.

That is not the case everywhere.

John Kucko provided this Monday morning video from Oswego.

If that video doesn’t say winter has arrived, I’m not sure what does.

This video has it all. Wind. Blowing snow. Falling snow. It just looks cold. And it’s right in Central New York Monday.

The snow and wind will continue to be an issue north of Syracuse throughout Monday. The localized lake effect snow is forecast to get heavier during the day Monday by the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

Some areas east and southeast of Lake Ontario could find a foot or more of fresh snow during the day Monday.

Gusty winds will produce whiteouts and blowing snow near areas of lake effect snow.