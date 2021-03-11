Wind farm in Chenango County approved

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment (Siting Board) gave High Bridge Wind, LLC the approval to build and operate a 100 megawatt wind farm in the town of Guilford in Chenango County.

The board made its decision following a detailed review and public participation to ensure that the wind farm meets or exceeds all requirements.

Projects like this wind farm are renewable energy projects that are vital to meet the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act’s aggressive carbon reduction and clean energy targets to combat climate change.

“With today’s decision, we are helping deliver on Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s nation-leading strategy for carbon reduction and a clean-energy economy,” said Siting Board Chair John B. Howard. “The High Bridge wind farm will benefit all New Yorkers by reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, while boosting clean-energy investment, clean-energy jobs, and improving our environment.”

According to the developer, the project is expected to create nearly 250 manufacturing, supply, and construction jobs that will pay $17.7 million in wages and create additional opportunities for local construction and construction supply vendors. The wind farm will result in annual payments to local landowners in association with the lease and easement agreements.

The developer estimated the value of economic output associated with facility construction to be $49.7 million statewide and $5.1 million countywide, and the total economic output is projected to increase by an estimated $4.5 million statewide and $2.3 million countywide with facility operation and maintenance. The developer said local governments will also receive significant payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) over 25 years.

The facility will be located on approximately 3,905 acres of privately leased or purchased land. The turbines will have a total height of between 655 to 671 feet and be connected to the bulk electric transmission system owned by New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG). The collection substation will be located at NYSEG’s existing Jennison to East Norwich transmission line.

The Siting Board says the project will be a beneficial addition to the electric generation capacity of the State and will also serve the goals of improving fuel diversity, grid reliability, and modernization of grid infrastructure.