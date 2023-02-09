SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After dealing with wind and plenty of clouds and wind for Friday it looks like brighter days for the weekend. Details are below…

Spring-like air fleeting

A little taste of Spring this evening in Central New York as a warm front moved through and temperatures shot into the 50s.

This is only temporary, though.

A cold front quickly moves east through the region around midnight and are temperatures quickly drop into the 40s. It will then be a slower drop the rest of the night to reach closer to 40 by daybreak Friday.

A few showers are possible along the cold front.

Hold onto your hats to end the week

Winds shift into the southwest Thursday overnight and continue through the night, gusting at times to or just past 30 mph. Although not as strong Friday, it is still going to be quite breezy.

While most of Central New York is just cloudy and dry Friday mainly snow showers are likely east of Lake Ontario. There could even be a light accumulation up over the Tug Hill.

Temperatures start in the low 40s, but likely ease back into the 30s during the day Friday.

Weekend looks quiet

A reinforcing shot of cooler air, another cold front, moves through Central New York Friday night with some snow showers. There could even be a light accumulation, especially over higher terrain.

Most of the snow showers end by Saturday morning but the clouds are a bit stubborn to break up. By midday Saturday the clouds are breaking up and we turn mostly sunny with seasonable mid-30s as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

There is more sun on Sunday, and we end up back in the low 40s. The cold air just can’t stick this winter.