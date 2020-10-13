Windsor man facing domestic violence charges in Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Windsor man is facing domestic violence charges in Cortland County after a verbal and physical altercation.

David J. Dribble, 46, of Windsor, was at a home on Briar Hill Road in Homer and got into a verbal and physical altercation with a resident while in front of a child. Dribble also allegedly engaged in inappropriate contact with the victim.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and arrested Dribble. He is facing charges of criminal mischief, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment. He was released on his own recognizance.