SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a cooler start to the weekend, but Saturday was mild compared to how Sunday is going to feel. Find out how cool Sunday is going to be below…

Showers, falling temperatures expected Sunday

Go ahead and continue those indoor plans for Sunday. Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected to impact CNY as we close out the weekend.

After seeing some steady rain Friday night, the precipitation was more scattered Saturday. There are more showers in store Sunday thanks to colder air coming off Lake Ontario.

What will make the weekend even nastier are gusty winds. The strongest winds could gust over 30 mph at times again on Sunday and will come with falling temperatures. We expect highs only to make the mid to maybe upper 40s for most Sunday!

One additional note: It could be chilly enough over the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Tug Hill for snow and graupel to mix in, and don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes in the hills south of Syracuse.

Conditions improve starting Monday

The unsettled weather thankfully will not last for long.

By Monday, we’re back to dry conditions with some sunshine developing and slightly milder temperatures. It will still be rather chilly with highs in the low 50s to start the week.

Temperatures will continue their warming trend, getting close to at least 70 by the middle of the week!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.