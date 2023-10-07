SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a soggy start to the weekend, there will be a few more showers to dodge on Sunday. Details below…

Lake effect rain showers develop tonight

As much cooler air continues to work into our region, it will blow over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Ontario and produce lake effect rain showers beginning tonight.

The wind will start to pick up, and it will be rather chilly overnight with lows ending up in the 40s, though that is seasonable for this time of the year.

Showers persist, blustery and chilly Sunday

Lake effect rain showers will continue into the second half of the weekend.

While the main band of showers may begin the day off the southeast end of Lake Ontario close to Syracuse, it will set up shop north of the Thruway and east of the lake as the day progresses. However, there could still be a few showers across the rest of Central New York, but some dry time will be in the mix along with a bit of sun, too.

Lake effect rain could fall heavily at times Saturday night and Sunday, and rain totals over 2 inches are possible across parts of Oswego County up through the Tug Hill Plateau. Some localized flooding will be possible.

Along with the chance for showers Sunday, it will be quite breezy. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 mph along with gusts of 30+ mph at times. There may even be a few gusts along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario that reach 40 mph.

In addition to the gusty breeze, high temperatures will only reach the 50s, making it feel quite chilly.

While the air this weekend is much cooler than what we have seen recently, it is still too warm for any snow to mix in.

Looking into next week

The cool and blustery weather will linger into early next week. We can expect spotty showers on Monday and Tuesday with a drier outlook Wednesday. Enjoy the dry time midweek because another storm system will likely impact our weather heading into next weekend.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.