NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Wine and chocolate lovers had a great day at the NYS Fairgrounds as they hosted the Wine and Chocolate Festival on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The festival ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Horticulture Building at the Fairgrounds.

Numerous local wineries participated in the event, offering samples. People also could buy bottles of their favorite wines.

Tasty chocolate treats were also available, along with local retail vendors.

Photos from the event can be seen below: