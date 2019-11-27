Wine and Chocolate Festival Returns For Sixth Season

Chocolate and Wine make the perfect pairing for the sixth annual Syracuse Wine and Chocolate Festival.

With two sessions to choose from, participants are invited to sample dozens of fabulous wines and distilled products of all styles and tastes.

Galaxy Media’s Chief Operating Officer, Carrie Wojtaszek says that making the event fun on all levels is an important component to creating an engaging environment.

“We always like to include some interactive elements when we do the wine and chocolate festival and this year we have paint your own wine glasses,” she says.

The glasses are quick and easy to do with some help from Right Mind Owner Clair McKenney. They also make for a great souvenir to take home and to decorate throughout the event.

Visitors can also enjoy a fantastic selection of tasty nibbles and treats, chocolates, cheeses and sweets.

“There are all sorts of different chocolates…we have bakeries and all sorts of different things in there to get that sweet fix with the wine,” Carrie adds.

One of the great aspects of the event each year, is that there are full bottles of wine for sale. They make for perfect gifts for the holidays and a dollar from every bottle sale will go to the Wellspring Breast Care Center Fund.

“We consider the wine and chocolate festival the walking wine tour,” she adds.

The Syracuse Wine and Chocolate Festival is Saturday November 30th at the New York State Fairgrounds Horticulture Building. There are two sessions to choose from. You’re welcome to attend from 1pm to 4pm or from 5pm to 8pm.

Advance Sale Tickets are $30 or $10 for designated drivers. There is also a small processing fee on all tickets. To learn more visit WineAndChocolateFestivals.com/Syracuse.