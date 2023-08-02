SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a way to wind down at the end of summer?

Crazy Daisies Flowers is offering Wine Down Wednesdays every Wednesday starting August 2 through September 27.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. each Wednesday and goes till 7:00 p.m. with a happy hour wine and cheese special.

Each week, Crazy Daisies Flowers will rotate the weekly specials on New York Wine by the bottle or glass as well as mini New York cheese plate pairings.

Courtesy of Crazy Daisies Flowers

Guests can also choose from a selection of sandwiches, salads, small deserts and New York beer and craft cocktails.

Enjoy the end of summer on the Crazy Daisies porch and terrace as you indulge in delicious local food and drinks.