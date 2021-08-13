Wine tour in Ithaca named 4th best in the country

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “Experience! The Finger Lakes” has just been named the 4th Best Wine Tour in the United States by a panel of wine and travel experts through USA Today. The owners of the wine tour based in Ithaca announced this achievement on Friday.

The wine tour is owned by husband and wife Alan and Laura Winter Falk, and offers tours around the Fingerlakes region. The couple said the journey for their business has not been easy during the pandemic, but they’re grateful for the award and attention they have received.

“Our guests have been very vocal of their appreciation of these efforts. As a result, more and more people are discovering us, our stunning region, and quality wines we are producing. We look forward to this award bringing even more visitors to Ithaca and upstate New York and experiencing all our wonderful area has to offer,” Winter Falk said.

Wine tours, boat tours, and waterfall tours through Experience! The Fingerlakes can be booked on their website.