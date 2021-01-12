Winners of Eric Devendorf’s small business GoFundMe giveback announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in December, former Syracuse University basketball player Eric Devendorf set up a GoFundMe for small businesses. He asked small businesses to submit their requests, and on Monday, he announced the winners.
“This is only a start,” Devendorf said in the Twitter announcement.
List of winners:
- Mom’s Diner
- New York Style Diner
- Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe
- Cookie Connection
- Village Deli
- The MOST
- Solvay Geddes Community Center
- Shades of Orange Art S
- Simply Ingram, LLC
- Southside Fitness, LLC
- Eva’s European Sweets
- Blend Theory Yoga and Juice
- Mother’s Cupboard
- CC Paving and Excavating
- Eastwood Hair Designs
- Gigi’s Playhouse
- Wildflowers Armory
- Taste of Asia
