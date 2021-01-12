Winners of Eric Devendorf’s small business GoFundMe giveback announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in December, former Syracuse University basketball player Eric Devendorf set up a GoFundMe for small businesses. He asked small businesses to submit their requests, and on Monday, he announced the winners.

“This is only a start,” Devendorf said in the Twitter announcement.

List of winners:

  • Mom’s Diner 
  • New York Style Diner 
  • Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe
  • Cookie Connection
  • Village Deli
  • The MOST
  • Solvay Geddes Community Center 
  • Shades of Orange Art S
  • Simply Ingram, LLC
  • Southside Fitness, LLC
  • Eva’s European Sweets
  • Blend Theory Yoga and Juice
  • Mother’s Cupboard
  • CC Paving and Excavating
  • Eastwood Hair Designs
  • Gigi’s Playhouse
  • Wildflowers Armory
  • Taste of Asia

