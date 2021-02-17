Winning $96 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Camden drug store; Are you a winner?

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery announced on Wednesday that the sole jackpot-winning ticket for Tuesday, February 16’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Camden.

The ticket is worth $96 million. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The ticket was bought at the Kinney Drugs located at 2 Preston Street.

Winning numbers are: 1, 36, 44, 54, 66 and Megaball: 10