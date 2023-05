CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced one jackpot-winning ticket worth $3,200,000 was sold in Canandaigua on May 13. The ticket was sold at Kwik Fill on Rochester Road.

Six winning numbers plus a bonus number for the LOTTO game are drawn from a field of 1 to 59.

To win the jackpot, a player must match the first six numbers. Players who match five numbers plus the bonus number win second prize.

The LOTTO drawing is televised every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:15 p.m.