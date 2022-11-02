LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York Lottery announced that a winning TAKE 5 MIDDAY ticket was soldat WEGMANS #01 located on 7519 Oswego Rd. in Liverpool on November 1.

According to the NY Lottery, TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

A game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at https://nyproblemgamblinghelp.org/, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.