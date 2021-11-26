Winning lottery ticket worth nearly $20K sold in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR) — A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $20,000 was sold at Tops Market on Turin Road in Lowville, the New York Lottery announced on Friday.

The top-prize winning ticket was sold for the November 25 “TAKE 5 MIDDAY” drawing. The ticket’s value is $19,525. Anyone who purchased “TAKE 5” tickets with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers online via the New York Lottery website.

“TAKE 5” numbers are drawn from a range of one through 39. New York State Lottery draw game prizes of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.