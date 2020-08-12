Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lucky winner got to cash in big in our area. A Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Camillus.

The ticket was purchased at Milton Fuel LLC, located on Milton Avenue. It was a second place winner, worth $1 million.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!

