CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lucky winner got to cash in big in our area. A Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Camillus.
The ticket was purchased at Milton Fuel LLC, located on Milton Avenue. It was a second place winner, worth $1 million.
Congratulations to the lucky winner!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Warm, sunny but not humid
- Onondaga Nation issues statement on Columbus statue in Downtown Syracuse
- Clorox making one million packages of disinfecting wipes a day
- Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Camillus
- Two local colleges receive federal funding for students
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App