Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at this Syracuse store

(WSYR-TV) — A third prize-winning ticket worth $50,000 for the Dec. 1 Powerball drawing was purchased in Syracuse, the New York Lottery announced Thursday.

The ticket was purchased at the South Bay Sunoco store on South Bay Road. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Dec. 1 are: 12-15-38-57-63 and the Powerball is 24. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply