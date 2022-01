UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery announced that a TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Utica, and the lucky winner received a $24,107.50 prize.

The TAKE 5 winner purchased their Lottery ticket at RF Petroleum Inc., located at 1201 Mohawk St. in Utica.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.