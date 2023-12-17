WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold at a local north country convenience store.

A winning ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shop at 101 West Main Street in Brownville for $18,230. There’s no word on who was the lucky winner or when the winning draw occurred.

The New York Lottery also announced that a winning ticket was sold at a Kinney Drugs location in Whitesboro. That ticket was for the same amount as the Brownville winner.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.