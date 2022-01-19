Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Lottery announced on Wednesday that a winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Liverpool at Kieffer’s Cigar on 409 Tulip St.

The winning ticket was worth $19,778.50. A second winning ticket was sold at a Byrne Dairy in Seneca Falls for the same amount.

If you didn’t win, all hope is not lost: the New York Lottery shares that the are America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.59 billion in the fiscal year 2020-2021 to support education in New York State.

The Take 5 drawing airs twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and winnings can be claimed up to one year after the drawing date.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.