Winning Water Ideas From Play2Learn Tot Time

Summer is in full swing and Play2Learn has come up with some fun ways your little ones can beat the heat and get wet. Owner Kelly Owens-Vincentini is back with another summer bucket list idea and it’s all about water.

Simple everyday household items like an ice-cube scoop and ice cubes are a great way for kids to learn hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills. Vincentini also says that pretend play can be a great outlet to get kids outside and having fun. Hosting a pretend car wash with bikes or your car can be a great way for kids to brush up on their social skills and fine motor skills too. They also get in a lot of pretend play, which is crucial for little ones as they develop, she adds.

On really hot days, a baby pool and some ping-pong or ball-pit balls can be a great way for kids to splash and sort all at the same time. They can grab a different colored ball in the pool and climb out to sort them into the correct pails.

Staying active mentally is so important for little ones and moving physically is very important too. Vincentini says a fun way to let your kids soak in a hot day and get those steps in, is to set out pails and sponges and have kids wet the sponge and run down to squeeze it into another pail. The back and forth relay is a great way for kids to have fun with water and to understand how to complete a task too.

These are just a few ways kids can get wet and have fun this summer. To learn more about how your kiddos can enjoy the outdoors and learn too visit Play2Learn online at Play2LearnTot.com.