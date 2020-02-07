Closings
Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fair fun in February! The Winter Fair is returning to the Expo Center this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds. Last year, more than 25,000 people took part in the fun. Julia LeBlanc tells us all about what to expect this year.

For more information about Winter Fair, visit their Facebook page.

