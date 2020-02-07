Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- There is an update now about the hundreds of cases the Ithaca Police Department says they failed to investigate over the course of nearly a decade. Many of those cases involving reports of sex offenses.

The Tompkins County District Attorney says they've heard from fewer than ten people so far who believe their case was not properly investigated or ignored by the police. Many of those cases have minimal documentation, but the police and the district attorney are working together to do the best they can to salvage what's left. And they still want to hear from others who feel justice was never served.