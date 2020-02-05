Winter Fair returns with new outdoor fireworks show

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Winter Fest will open on February 7 at the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds with a new outdoor firework show.

Winter Fair has rides, games, food, music and more and starts at 2 p.m. on Friday. The fair lasts until Sunday at 6 p.m.

This year, the fair is bringing a 20 minute fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Advance sale tickets are still available and are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and children aged 11 to 18. Tickets are also available at the gate. Adults will be charged $7 at the gate and seniors and children will be charged $5.

Children 10-years-old and under have free admission. Parking is free via Gate 6.

Seniors over 60-years-old will receive a $1 discount on gate admission on Senior Day, which is Friday. In addition to this, food vendors will give discounts and the midway will give $1 off a $3 single-ride ticket and $5 off a $20 ride-all-day pass.

The Winter Fair Mini-Midway has expanded to 16 rides, which includes two indoor Ferris Wheels.

The following vendors are new for the 2020 Winter Fair:

Baked Potato Express

Glazed & Confused Donuts

The following vendors will be returning:

Villa Pizze Fritte

Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food

Henry’s Hen House

Limp Lizard BBQ

Bosco’s at the Fair

There will also be many more vendors at the event.

Ice sculptures will return to line the walkway to the Exposition Center.

Read below to see the full entertainment schedule for the 2020 Winter Fair:

Friday, Feb. 7

3 p.m.: Menage A Soul

5 p.m.: The Barndogs with Miss E

7:30 p.m.: Atlas

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks outdoors



Saturday, Feb. 8:

11 a.m.: CNY Jazz Youth Trio

12:05 p.m.: Francis Academy of Irish Dance

12:35 p.m.: Karate John’s Martial Arts demonstration

1 p.m.: Edgar Pagan’s GPL

2:05 p.m.: Hilby

2:35 p.m.: Karate John’s Martial Arts demonstration

3 p.m. Just Joe

4:10 p.m.: Native American Dancers, representing the Indian Village

5 p.m.: Brownskin Band with Joe Driscoll

7:30 pm: Hard Promises

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks outdoors



Sunday, Feb. 9:

11 a.m.: Undefeated, winner of the JCC Battle of the Bands

12:10 p.m.: Fashion Show, coordinated by LS Jones & Co.

1 p.m.: Gospel Sunday, conducted by Dr. Joan Hillsman, sponsored by the Syracuse-Onondaga County NAACP

2:45 p.m.: Hilby

3:30 p.m.: Country Swagg

The Syracuse-Onondaga County NAACP will return to work the coach check area. Last year, they received $1,000 from the proceeds.

Winter Fair Hoops will also return to raise money for the Boys & Girls Club of Syracuse through the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation. Last year, $3,600 was raised for the organization.

For more information on tickets, hours and other details, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9