SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring is about to go on hiatus as we feel winter’s chill the next few days. And for the first time in almost 2 weeks we have snow in the forecast.

SUNDAY:

Everyone in CNY is cold enough for lake effect snow showers Sunday with our best chance at accumulating snow during Sunday morning where a coating to an inch or so is possible for the lower terrain (including Syracuse) and higher amounts as you go up in elevation like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

While snow showers are falling off and on through the afternoon Sunday, temperatures close to freezing and the high March sun angle (as high as mid-September!) make it hard outside higher elevations for additional snow accumulations midday Sunday into the afternoon. That means roads are mainly wet during much of the daylight.

Just a heads up: lake effect snow showers continue into Sunday night with an additional accumulation likely, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

Even if it wasn’t snowing Sunday, it would be a chilly day. The wind is gusty out of the northwest and temperatures only in the low to mid 30s. That means wind chills are in the teens much of the afternoon!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Lake effect snow continues east and southeast of Lake Ontario Sunday night as the colder air deepens across the region with a west-northwest flow continuing. A trough of low pressure should push much of the lake snow east of Lake Ontario in the evening to the south and southeast, Syracuse area, of the lake during the night too.

Many, including the Syracuse area could see a coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow, while upwards of 4 inches or so is possible in the most persistent snows, especially across the hills. This means that by the end of the Monday morning commute there could be some spots just south of Syracuse that end up with a total of 6 inches or so of snow.

It’s a cold night too with lows in the teens, and wind chills dropping to between 0 and +10 during the night!

Roads will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy, especially in the hills and side streets Sunday night with some blowing snow too. So, if you have to travel Sunday night keep this in mind and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.

MONDAY:

But, that’s just the beginning. The coldest air we’ve had since probably February is right over the Northeast for Monday! We have not had a daily high temperature in this month below 31°. Monday will challenge that as many in CNY may not get out of the 20s, and wind chills will probably be in the single digits and teens much of the day. Brrr!

Some additional snow showers off Lake Ontario should continue Monday with breaks of sun from time to time. There could be another coating to an inch of snow Monday morning, but that should do it for the most part.

Looking for milder air? We’ve got some good news later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.