SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Spring is about to go on hiatus as we feel winter’s chill the next few days. And for the first time in almost 2 weeks we have snow in the forecast.

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

Steady rain has moved out of Central New York but there is still the possibility of some light rain showers overnight. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend, however, is when Spring takes a break. Don’t put away the winter gear just yet…

SATURDAY:

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend. We’re in the mid-40s Saturday to start. Compared to what is coming our way, that’s relatively mild.

We expect showers on and off through the day and this air is cold enough for snow showers to mix in with rain showers. There could even be some snow pellets, or graupel. Over higher elevations there could be a coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

SUNDAY:

Starting Saturday night, everyone in CNY is cold enough for lake effect snow showers. Our best chance at accumulating snow is during this time into Sunday morning where even a coating to an inch or so is possible for the lower terrain (including Syracuse) and higher amounts as you go up in elevation like the Tug Hill and hills south of Syracuse.

While snow showers are falling through the day Sunday, temperatures close to freezing and the high March sun angle (as high as mid-September!) make it hard outside higher elevations for additional snow accumulations midday Sunday into the afternoon. That means roads are mainly wet during much of the daylight.

Just a heads up: lake effect snow showers continue into Sunday night with an additional accumulation likely, especially in the hills south of Syracuse.

Even if it wasn’t snowing Sunday, it would be a chilly day. The wind is gusty out of the northwest and temperatures only in the low to mid 30s. That means wind chills are in the teens much of the afternoon!

MONDAY:

But, that’s just the beginning. The coldest air we’ve had since probably February is right over the Northeast for next Monday. We have not had a daily high temperature in this month below 31°. Monday will challenge that as many in CNY may not get out of the 20s. Brrr!