As the calendar flips the page to March, Central New Yorkers get the itch for Spring to return. Who can blame them? We are going into the fourth month of our typical ‘Winter’ season, but we have had just enough ‘teases’ of mild weather to hope for better.

However, it certainly does NOT look like we are headed for an early Spring this year.

We can see some clues by looking at the 8 to 14 day forecast from the National Weather Service which is centered on the middle of the month. I’m focused on where Central New York lies. We are in between an area of cold to our west over the Plains and the most likely area of above normal temperatures in the Southeastern United States.

This set up tells me we are close to a very active jet stream, and we can expect above normal precipitation. Storm systems should track from the Deep South into the Northeast with plenty of moisture to go around. From time to time in this active pattern, we would be cold enough to bring snow or a wintry mix into the picture.

A couple periods that have at least a chance for accumulating snow are March 7/8 and again March 11/12. It is just a matter of whether energy at the jet stream winds aloft lines up AND we get enough cold air in the lower atmosphere.

This type of weather should come as no surprise. March in Syracuse over the last 30 years has averaged nearly 20” of snow per year and recently there have been some doozies. There was 30.9” of snow in March 2017 and just a year later 43.6” of snow, the third snowiest March on record.

