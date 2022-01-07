Winter parking ban in effect in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has put into effect the on-street winter parking ban.

This ban prohibits on-street parking in the city of Oswego from midnight to 6:00 a.m. in residential neighborhoods and 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in downtown areas.

Free overnight, public parking lots are routinely cleared of snow and available at:

Wright’s Landing Marina Parking Lot

Breitbeck Bell Tower Parking Lot

Cayuga and West First Street Parking Lot (along sidewalk only)

Route 48 Parking Lot (South of Post Office)

West Schuyler Street Parking area (along Fence line)

Fort Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Burkle Street Parking Lot

The overnight winter parking ban can be enacted at the mayor’s discretion.

“I’m pleased to make it this far into winter before having to put the winter parking ban in effect and pledge to lift the ban as soon as I feel it to be safe and appropriate,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I thank our residents for their cooperation and kindly ask folks to give our plow operators plenty of space so they can safely and efficiently do their job,” Barlow said.